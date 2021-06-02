Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.50. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 25,562 shares.

ALIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

