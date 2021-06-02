Alkuri Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:KURI) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.80. 62,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 91,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURI. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,952,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,459,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:KURI)

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

