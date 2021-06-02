ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,784 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.18% of ALLETE worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,154,000 after buying an additional 364,987 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,288,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,799,000 after purchasing an additional 182,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ALLETE by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 172,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ALLETE by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 115,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ALLETE by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after purchasing an additional 72,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.46. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

