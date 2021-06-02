Alley Co LLC Acquires 3,295 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Alley Co LLC raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Snap-on by 9.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Snap-on by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,753,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $253.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $128.10 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total transaction of $1,807,825.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $729,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,346. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

