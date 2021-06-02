Alley Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE:PSX opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.95. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.