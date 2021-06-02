Alley Co LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,313 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,843 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 18,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 161,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

