Alley Co LLC Buys 11,735 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Alley Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alley Co LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,026,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,129,000 after acquiring an additional 325,569 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76.

