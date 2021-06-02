Alley Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,223,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 365,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after acquiring an additional 97,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYG opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.11. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

