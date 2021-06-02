Alley Co LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alley Co LLC owned 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,332,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.82 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.08 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.57.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

