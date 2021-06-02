Alley Co LLC Increases Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 38,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $131.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.91. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

