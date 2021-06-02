Alley Co LLC Invests $4.87 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Alley Co LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 87,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,350,000 after acquiring an additional 448,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

