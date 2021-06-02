Alley Co LLC Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.2% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after acquiring an additional 456,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,453,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $138,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $380.96 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

