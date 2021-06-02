Alley Co LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alley Co LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,435.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,280.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,061 shares of company stock valued at $92,728,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

