Alliance Global Partners Cuts Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$32.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cfra cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.33.

Shares of WEED stock traded up C$1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.36. 1,159,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,715. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.61 billion and a PE ratio of -4.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.45. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$18.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

