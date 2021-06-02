Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 316,902 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $43,179,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $41,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $769,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

NYSE AEO opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $997,217.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,413.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

