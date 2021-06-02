Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,542 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of United Therapeutics worth $12,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $177.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,689. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.