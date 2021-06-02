Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of ChampionX worth $12,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,705 shares of company stock worth $888,179 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 3.35.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

