Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $12,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $318.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 3.14. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.01 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total transaction of $454,335.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,304,026. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.52.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

