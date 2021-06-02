Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $48,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,703 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,948. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $154.00 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.52.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

