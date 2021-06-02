Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,614 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Rollins worth $12,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

NYSE:ROL opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.