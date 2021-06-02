AllianceBlock Hits One Day Volume of $2.34 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. AllianceBlock has a market cap of $90.69 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001318 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AllianceBlock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00082511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.04 or 0.01029358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.95 or 0.09566724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051940 BTC.

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

AllianceBlock (ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,644,183 coins. AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllianceBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllianceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllianceBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllianceBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.