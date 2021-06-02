Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

ALIZY opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Allianz has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.1488 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

