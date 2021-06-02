ALLY Price Down 36.3% This Week (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One ALLY coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $27.26 million and approximately $480,150.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ALLY has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00081174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00021333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.34 or 0.01024093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.80 or 0.09522501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00051220 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

