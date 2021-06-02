Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total transaction of $145,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33 shares in the company, valued at $68,754.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,061 shares of company stock valued at $92,728,192 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,427.01. 18,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,291. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,280.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

