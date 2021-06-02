Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.7% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2,429.85. 16,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,291. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,280.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,061 shares of company stock valued at $92,728,192. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.