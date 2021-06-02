Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Hikari Tsushin Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.9% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.54 on Wednesday, hitting $2,378.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,203. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,253.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

