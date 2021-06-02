Alphacat Reaches Market Cap of $2.60 Million (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Alphacat coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphacat has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $19,952.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00072960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00284333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00187495 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.29 or 0.01243455 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,566.07 or 1.00178449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00033112 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

