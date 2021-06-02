ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Trading 0% Higher

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES)’s stock price traded up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.22 and last traded at $69.18. 51,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 168,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.39.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.