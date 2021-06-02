ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.97 and last traded at $46.06. Approximately 13,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 25,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.88.

