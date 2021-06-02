Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) Short Interest Update

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,660,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the April 29th total of 11,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 29.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AGC opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. Altimeter Growth has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,144,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 21.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

