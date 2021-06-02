Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 29th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

ATUSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

