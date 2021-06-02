Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.34

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and traded as high as $15.26. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 30,997 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

