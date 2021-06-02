Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,110,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the April 29th total of 11,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

