Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,845,000 after purchasing an additional 87,976 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE MO opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.
In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
