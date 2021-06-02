Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,845,000 after purchasing an additional 87,976 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.