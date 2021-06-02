Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $22,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.