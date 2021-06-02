Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$60.21. Altus Group shares last traded at C$58.93, with a volume of 72,049 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIF shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective (down previously from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target (down previously from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$137.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Altus Group Limited will post 2.1600001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is 89.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total transaction of C$420,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,824 shares in the company, valued at C$2,404,567.60. Also, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$323,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,182.50. Insiders sold 14,180 shares of company stock valued at $837,996 over the last three months.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

