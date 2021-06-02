Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $517.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.40. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth about $135,000. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

