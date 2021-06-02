Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Trimmed by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,218.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,265.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,437.13 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

