Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,218.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,437.13 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,265.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

