Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,218.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,265.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,437.13 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

