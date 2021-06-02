Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Stake Lessened by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,315 shares during the period. Ambac Financial Group makes up 1.8% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned about 2.34% of Ambac Financial Group worth $18,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMBC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.47. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.20. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.75) EPS.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

