Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $145.00. The stock had previously closed at $101.13, but opened at $105.76. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ambarella shares last traded at $99.80, with a volume of 4,869 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMBA. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $369,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ambarella by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.