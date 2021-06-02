Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMTB. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amerant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.79.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.59. 119,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,980. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $897.17 million, a PE ratio of 94.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios acquired 2,000 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $920,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.