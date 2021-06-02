Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 63,440 shares.The stock last traded at $23.79 and had previously closed at $24.02.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMTB. Truist Securities increased their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amerant Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $903.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.97%. Research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Miguel Palacios bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.