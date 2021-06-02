American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,912 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,223 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.67. 113,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,718. The company has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $164.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.90.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

