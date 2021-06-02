American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.90.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.11. The company had a trading volume of 126,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,718. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $164.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

