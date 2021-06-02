American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after buying an additional 94,616 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,650,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,945,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $276.60 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.66.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

