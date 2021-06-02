America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) & Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Critical Comparison

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and Vroom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America’s Car-Mart $918.61 million 1.16 $104.14 million $14.95 10.80 Vroom $1.36 billion 4.51 -$202.80 million ($2.44) -18.40

America’s Car-Mart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vroom. Vroom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than America’s Car-Mart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for America’s Car-Mart and Vroom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America’s Car-Mart 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vroom 2 3 13 0 2.61

America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus target price of $176.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.01%. Vroom has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.18%. Given Vroom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vroom is more favorable than America’s Car-Mart.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Vroom shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Vroom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and Vroom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America’s Car-Mart 11.34% 28.94% 13.98% Vroom -15.19% -19.28% -14.27%

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats Vroom on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

