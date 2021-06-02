AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 10,535 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $115.33. The stock had a trading volume of 72,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,851. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 89.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

