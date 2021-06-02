AMG National Trust Bank Buys 13,112 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.32. 4,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $138.12 and a 1-year high of $227.82.

